Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center

The U.S. Army Reserve marked another milestone in helping its Soldiers remain a trained and ready part of the Total Force by breaking ground March 18 on a new Army Reserve Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The $20 million, state-of-the-art facility will offer the latest in training and administrative resources to include classrooms, a learning center, a library and a weapons simulator. The 87,000-square-foot training center is scheduled to be home to approximately 600 Army Reserve Soldiers in 15 units and detachments currently occupying a dozen base facilities.

