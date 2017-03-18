(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center [Image 4 of 4]

    Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Regional Support Command

    The U.S. Army Reserve marked another milestone in helping its Soldiers remain a trained and ready part of the Total Force by breaking ground March 18 on a new Army Reserve Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. Pictured from left are: Maj. Gen. Troy D. Kok, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Regional Support Command; U.S. Representative Tom MacArthur, representing New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District; Mr. Robert J. Maguire, civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for New Jersey; Col. Frederick D. Thaden, commander of JBMDL; Mr. Richard Locklear from the office of U.S. Senator Bob Menendez; and Navy Captain Christopher Bergen, commander of Naval Support Activity Lakehurst and deputy commander of JBMDL.

    This work, Army Reserve breaks new ground on JBMDL Army Reserve Center [Image 1 of 4], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    JB MDL
    Army Reserve
    99th RSC
    99th Regional Support Command
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    reserve component
    JBMDL
    Joint Base MDL
    Army Reserve Center
    ARC
    LEED Silver
    Tom MacArthur
    Troy D. Kok

