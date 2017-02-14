Petty Officer 2nd Class Calvin Hernandez, a boatswain’s mate and coxswain at Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina, rides aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small near the station, Feb. 14, 2016. Calvin and other boat crew members at the station routinely work with aviators from Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3240185
|VIRIN:
|170214-G-LS819-1017
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|18.72 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City
