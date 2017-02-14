Petty Officer 2nd Class Calvin Hernandez, a boatswain’s mate and coxswain at Station Elizabeth City in North Carolina, rides aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small near the station, Feb. 14, 2016. Calvin and other boat crew members at the station routinely work with aviators from Air Station Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3240185 VIRIN: 170214-G-LS819-1017 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 18.72 MB Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.