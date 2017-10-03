(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5]

    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    A view of Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina's, boathouse, March 10, 2017. The boathouse is located on the Pasquotank River, more than 100 yards from the station itself. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    Station Elizabeth City

