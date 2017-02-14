(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 4 of 5]

    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Seaman Nina Bowen and Chief Bert, the Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, mascot, pose for a portrait in front of the station Feb. 14, 2017. Bowen is one of Bert's primary caretakers at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 17:52
    Photo ID: 3240184
    VIRIN: 170214-G-LS819-1016
    Resolution: 6072x4736
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    Station Elizabeth City

