Seaman Nina Bowen and Chief Bert, the Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, mascot, pose for a portrait in front of the station Feb. 14, 2017. Bowen is one of Bert's primary caretakers at the station. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 17:52 Photo ID: 3240184 VIRIN: 170214-G-LS819-1016 Resolution: 6072x4736 Size: 14.65 MB Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.