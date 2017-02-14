Seaman Nina Bowen rides aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small in the Pasquotank River out of Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2017. Bowen is a boat crew member at the station who enjoys working with helicopter crews from Air Stationn Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 17:52
|Photo ID:
|3240181
|VIRIN:
|170214-G-LS819-1015
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.69 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City
