    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 5 of 5]

    Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5

    Seaman Nina Bowen rides aboard a 29-foot Response Boat-Small in the Pasquotank River out of Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Feb. 14, 2017. Bowen is a boat crew member at the station who enjoys working with helicopter crews from Air Stationn Elizabeth City. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nate Littlejohn)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 17:52
    Photo ID: 3240181
    VIRIN: 170214-G-LS819-1015
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 11.69 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boatswains among birds — the secret salts of Elizabeth City [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Carolina
    Mid-Atlantic
    D5
    Station Elizabeth City

