An Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuels Section cuts a pipe at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 17, 2017. Airmen with the 379th ECES Water and Fuels Section have played a major role in the 379th ECES cadillac trailer plan, one part of the continued improvement of facilities on Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 07:23
|Photo ID:
|3239848
|VIRIN:
|170317-F-SB162-0005
|Resolution:
|4584x2784
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
LEAVE A COMMENT