U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Vong, section chief with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuels Section, connects a wire at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 17, 2017. Airmen with the water and fuels section have played a major role in the 379th ECES cadillac trailer plan, prioritizing the improvement of facilities on Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|03.17.2017
|03.18.2017 07:23
|3239847
|170317-F-SB162-0001
|4376x3144
|9.62 MB
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|0
|0
|0
This work, Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
