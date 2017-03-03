U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron “Dirt Boyz” prepare to lift a sewage tank at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 4, 2017. The Dirt Boyz play a major role in the 379th ECES cadillac trailer plan to repair, recommission, renovate and replace old cadillac latrines at Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 07:23
|Photo ID:
|3239825
|VIRIN:
|170304-F-SB162-0004
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|13.65 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
