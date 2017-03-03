(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements [Image 4 of 6]

    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron “Dirt Boyz” lift a cadillac latrine onto a trailer for transport at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, March 4, 2017. The Dirt Boyz play a major role in the 379th ECES cadillac trailer plan to repair, recommission, renovate and replace old cadillac latrines at Al Udeid AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 07:23
    Photo ID: 3239829
    VIRIN: 170304-F-SB162-0122
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements [Image 1 of 6], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements
    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Al Udeid ‘Caddy land’ flush with improvements, replacements

    TAGS

    Qatar
    Department of Defense
    CENTCOM
    379th Air Expeditionary Wing
    379th AEW
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Southwest Asia
    Al Udeid
    Al Udeid Air Base
    379th
    AF.mil
    Grand Slam Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT