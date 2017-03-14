MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Lance Cpl. Sean Taylor, a radio operator with Headquarters Battalion, catches his breathe after finishing a 3-mile run during a Physical Fitness Test aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 14, 2017. The PFT is an evaluation conducted throughout the Marine Corps annually to assess the level of fitness. For more information on the PFT updates, utilize Marine Corps Bulletin 6100. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2017 00:04
|Photo ID:
|3238743
|VIRIN:
|170314-M-ST224-842
|Resolution:
|5070x3380
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time
LEAVE A COMMENT