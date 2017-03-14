(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time [Image 3 of 7]

    New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marines with Headquarters Battalion begin a 3-mile run during their Physical Fitness Test aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 14, 2017. The PFT is an evaluation conducted throughout the Marine Corps annually to assess the level of fitness. For more information on the PFT updates, utilize Marine Corps Bulletin 6100. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:04
    Photo ID: 3238738
    VIRIN: 170314-M-ST224-568
    Resolution: 4853x3235
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Physical fitness
    Crunches
    Physical Fitness Test
    3-mile run
    Pull-ups
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Marine Corps
    Headquarters Battalion
    PFT
    MCBH
    HQBN

