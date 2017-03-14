MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Lance Cpl. Austin Walls, a technical controller with Headquarters Battalion, conducts pull-ups during a Physical Fitness Test aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 14, 2017. The PFT is an evaluation conducted throughout the Marine Corps annually to assess the level of fitness. For more information on the PFT updates, utilize Marine Corps Bulletin 6100. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:04 Photo ID: 3238734 VIRIN: 170314-M-ST224-401 Resolution: 5396x3648 Size: 1010.47 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.