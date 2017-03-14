MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Sgt. Ty Stulce, a platoon sergeant with Headquarters Battalion, crosses the finish line from a 3-mile run during a Physical Fitness Test aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 14, 2017. The PFT is an evaluation conducted throughout the Marine Corps annually to assess the level of physical fitness. For more information on the PFT updates, utilize Marine Corps Bulletin 6100. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.18.2017 00:04 Photo ID: 3238740 VIRIN: 170314-M-ST224-775 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.12 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New PFT; More pull-ups, more crunches, shorter run time [Image 1 of 7], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.