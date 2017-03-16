Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Brig. Gen. Paul H. Pardew, U.S. Army Expeditionary Contracting Command commanding general, talks with Soldiers during the Army all call held during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 17, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The general briefed the objectives of OCSJX-17, discussed the current changes the Army is going through, the challenges facing Army contracting and opened the floor up for questions. OCSJX-17 will train nearly 450 personnel from the logistics, finance, legal, contracting, and personnel career fields on the on the latest Operational Contract Support tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

