Brig. Gen. Paul H. Pardew, U.S. Army Expeditionary Contracting Command commanding general, talks with Soldiers during the Army all call held during Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 17, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. The general briefed the objectives of OCSJX-17, discussed the current changes the Army is going through, the challenges facing Army contracting and opened the floor up for questions. OCSJX-17 will train nearly 450 personnel from the logistics, finance, legal, contracting, and personnel career fields on the on the latest Operational Contract Support tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 17:14
|Photo ID:
|3238121
|VIRIN:
|170316-F-OL185-4032
|Resolution:
|3642x2424
|Size:
|6.1 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT