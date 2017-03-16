Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

Brig. Gen. Paul H. Pardew, U.S. Army Expeditionary Contracting Command commanding general, smiles in response to a question during the question and answer portion of an Army all call at Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17, March 17, 2017, at Fort Bliss, Texas. During the briefing the general went over the objectives of OCSJX-17 and discussed the current changes the Army is going though. OCSJX-17 will train nearly 450 personnel from the logistics, finance, legal, contracting, and personnel career fields on the on the latest Operational Contract Support tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

