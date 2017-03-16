(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 3 of 3]

    Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm 

    Air Force Public Affairs Agency

    Brig. Gen. Paul H. Pardew, U.S. Army Expeditionary Contracting Command commanding general, briefs the Soldiers participating in Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17 on the status of the contracting career field, March 17, 2017. The general also briefed the objectives of OCSJX-17, and opened the floor up for questions and answers. OCSJX-17, being conducted, at Fort Bliss, Texas, will train nearly 450 personnel from the logistics, finance, legal, contracting, and personnel career fields on the on the latest Operational Contract Support tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:15
    Photo ID: 3238118
    VIRIN: 170316-F-OL185-4020
    Resolution: 3964x2638
    Size: 7.33 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

