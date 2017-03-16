Brig. Gen. Paul H. Pardew, U.S. Army Expeditionary Contracting Command commanding general, briefs the Soldiers participating in Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise-17 on the status of the contracting career field, March 17, 2017. The general also briefed the objectives of OCSJX-17, and opened the floor up for questions and answers. OCSJX-17, being conducted, at Fort Bliss, Texas, will train nearly 450 personnel from the logistics, finance, legal, contracting, and personnel career fields on the on the latest Operational Contract Support tactics, techniques and procedures. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chad Chisholm/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 17:15 Photo ID: 3238118 VIRIN: 170316-F-OL185-4020 Resolution: 3964x2638 Size: 7.33 MB Location: EL PASO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Contract Support Joint Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 3], by TSgt Chad Chisholm, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.