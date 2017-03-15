The University of California Davis bench erupts as the buzzer sounds ending their NCAA First Four game against North Carolina Central at the University of Dayton Arena, March 15, 2017. UC Davis went on to win the match 67-63, earning them the privilege of advancing to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship. Airman from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in pregame ceremonies and delayed enlistment personnel took the oath of enlistment midcourt during halftime. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

