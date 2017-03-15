(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCAA First Four [Image 1 of 10]

    NCAA First Four

    DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by R.J. Oriez 

    88th Air Base Wing

    The University of California Davis bench erupts as the buzzer sounds ending their NCAA First Four game against North Carolina Central at the University of Dayton Arena, March 15, 2017. UC Davis went on to win the match 67-63, earning them the privilege of advancing to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship. Airman from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in pregame ceremonies and delayed enlistment personnel took the oath of enlistment midcourt during halftime. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 15:50
    Photo ID: 3237954
    VIRIN: 170315-F-JW079-2486
    Resolution: 3000x2395
    Size: 5.2 MB
    Location: DAYTON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCAA First Four [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four
    NCAA First Four

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Base
    NCAA
    Wright-Patterson
    AFRL
    88th ABW
    COMREL
    Community Relations
    Air Force
    WPAFB
    88 ABW
    88th Air Base Wing
    AFMC: Air Force Material Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT