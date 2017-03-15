University of California Davis’s Chima Moneke, left, and North Carolina Central’s Pablo Rivas fight for control of the ball in their NCAA First Four tournament game at the University of Dayton Arena, March 15, 2017. Airman from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base took part in pregame ceremonies prior to the match to decide who would advance to the Round of 64 in the NCAA Division I Basketball Championship. UC Davis went on to win the match 67-63. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 15:50 Photo ID: 3237953 VIRIN: 170315-F-JW079-2414 Resolution: 3000x2365 Size: 3.7 MB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCAA First Four [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.