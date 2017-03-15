Senior Airman Tyler Bennett, 88th Communications Group, along with other Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, unfurls a large, garrison-sized flag during pregame ceremonies prior to the NCAA First Four game between the University of California Davis and North Carolina Central University in the University of Dayton Arena, March 15, 2017. UC Davis went on to win the game, qualifying them for the round of 64 in the main NCAA Division I basketball tournament. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

Date Taken: 03.15.2017
Location: DAYTON, OH, US