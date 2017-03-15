Senior Airman Joshua Deyo, 88th Medical Support Squadron information systems technician, folds a garrison-sized American flag with the help of Airman 1st Class Scott Dymacek, 88th Security Forces Squadron defender, and Tech. Sgt. David Magrum, 88th Communication Squadron, shortly after the opening ceremony for the NCAA First Four game between the University of California Davis and North Carolina Central University in the University of Dayton Arena, March 15, 2017. The 20 foot by 36 foot flag was unfurled midcourt for the singing of the national anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by R.J. Oriez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 15:50 Photo ID: 3237943 VIRIN: 170315-F-JW079-2086 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 1.56 MB Location: DAYTON, OH, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCAA First Four [Image 1 of 10], by R.J. Oriez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.