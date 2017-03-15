U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brennen Fletcher, left, and Senior Airman Cameron Taylor, both, 7th Security Force Squadron military working dog handlers, pose with their dogs Ddewey, left, and Ppirro after winning the Top Defender Challenge. Fletcher and Taylor were selected the 7th SFS top two-man team after beating out 10 teams. (U.A. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mayfield)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 11:54
|Photo ID:
|3237571
|VIRIN:
|170315-F-IE661-032
|Resolution:
|4522x3618
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT