7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES 03.15.2017 Courtesy Photo 7th Bomb Wing

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brennen Fletcher, left, and Senior Airman Cameron Taylor, both, 7th Security Force Squadron military working dog handlers, pose with their dogs Ddewey, left, and Ppirro after winning the Top Defender Challenge. Fletcher and Taylor were selected the 7th SFS top two-man team after beating out 10 teams. (U.A. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mayfield)