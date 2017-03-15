(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10]

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brennen Fletcher, left, and Senior Airman Cameron Taylor, both, 7th Security Force Squadron military working dog handlers, pose with their dogs Ddewey, left, and Ppirro after winning the Top Defender Challenge. Fletcher and Taylor were selected the 7th SFS top two-man team after beating out 10 teams. (U.A. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mayfield)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3237571
    VIRIN: 170315-F-IE661-032
    Resolution: 4522x3618
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Dyess
    7th Security Forces
    7th bomb wing

