U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Salinas, left, 7th Security Forces Squadron evaluator, and Airman 1st Class Ruben Uquillas, 7th SFS member, communicate during a shoot, move and communicate challenge March, 11, 2017, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The shoot, move and communicate forces participants to talk, shoot and move between covers while being minimally exposed to enemy actions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tricia Bruton)

Date Taken: 03.11.2017
Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge, by A1C Austin Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.