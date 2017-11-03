(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 4 of 10]

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mayfield 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jose Salinas, left, 7th Security Forces Squadron evaluator, and Airman 1st Class Ruben Uquillas, 7th SFS member, communicate during a shoot, move and communicate challenge March, 11, 2017, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The shoot, move and communicate forces participants to talk, shoot and move between covers while being minimally exposed to enemy actions. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tricia Bruton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:55
    Photo ID: 3237567
    VIRIN: 170311-F-HE600-507
    Resolution: 4996x3331
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Austin Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Dyess
    7th Security Forces
    7th bomb wing

