(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 2 of 10]

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Mayfield 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noel Cheeseboro, 7th Security Forces member, walks through a mud pit with a jug of water and an ammo can during a resupply challenge March, 11, 2017, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The Top Defender Challenge tested the 7th SFS member’s ability to work together as two-man teams to accomplish different tasks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tricia Bruton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:54
    Photo ID: 3237570
    VIRIN: 170311-F-HE600-708
    Resolution: 4481x2987
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Austin Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge
    7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Dyess
    7th Security Forces
    7th bomb wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT