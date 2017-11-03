U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Noel Cheeseboro, 7th Security Forces member, walks through a mud pit with a jug of water and an ammo can during a resupply challenge March, 11, 2017, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The Top Defender Challenge tested the 7th SFS member’s ability to work together as two-man teams to accomplish different tasks. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tricia Bruton)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 11:54
|Photo ID:
|3237570
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-HE600-708
|Resolution:
|4481x2987
|Size:
|8.52 MB
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Austin Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
