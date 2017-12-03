U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 7th Security Forces Squadron march back to the squadron after completing the Top Defender Challenge March, 11, 2017, at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. The event was designed to determine the best two-man team leading up to Air Force Global Strike Challenge. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tricia Bruton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.12.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 11:54 Photo ID: 3237566 VIRIN: 170311-F-HE600-816 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.34 MB Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th SFS holds Top Defender Challenge [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Austin Mayfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.