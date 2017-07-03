NYANG trains in Hawaii

KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, preapre a rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") for dispatch during training in Kaneohe Bay, March 6, 2017. The purpose of the training was to prepare Airmen to support and rescue astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

