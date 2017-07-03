KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - A rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") approaches the waters off the shore of MCB Hawaii during training on March 6, 2017. During this training, the “Hard Duck” was dropped from a C-17 along with several pararescuemen. The purpose was to train the Airmen to support and rescue astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 04:10 Photo ID: 3236801 VIRIN: 170307-M-TM809-036 Resolution: 3487x2222 Size: 674.92 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Hometown: LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYANG trains in Hawaii [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.