KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - A rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") approaches the waters off the shore of MCB Hawaii during training on March 6, 2017. During this training, the “Hard Duck” was dropped from a C-17 along with several pararescuemen. The purpose was to train the Airmen to support and rescue astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 04:10
|Photo ID:
|3236801
|VIRIN:
|170307-M-TM809-036
|Resolution:
|3487x2222
|Size:
|674.92 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NYANG trains in Hawaii [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT