NYANG trains in Hawaii

KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, prepare for landing during training in Kaneohe Bay, March 6, 2017. The purpose of the training was to prepare Airmen to support and rescue astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

