NYANG trains in Hawaii

KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, preapre a rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") for dispatch during training in Kaneohe Bay, March 6, 2017. The purpose of the training was to prepare Airmen to support and rescue astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 04:10
|Photo ID:
|3236805
|VIRIN:
|170307-M-TM809-134
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
