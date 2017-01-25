(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Field Training Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 33]

    Field Training Exercise 2017

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Chan 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Seaman Amber Richter, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, loads ammo into a M2HB .50-cal machine gun during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.17.2017 01:01
    Photo ID: 3236659
    VIRIN: 170125-N-KK081-987
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.61 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Training Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by PO2 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Field Training Exercise
    Camp
    Seabees
    FTX
    M16
    assistance
    FOB
    240B
    M4
    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1
    M2HB
    MTVR
    Amphibious
    USN
    Marine Corps
    construction
    Marines
    Amphibious Construction Battalion ONE
    Oceanside
    United States Navy
    Foward Operating Base
    bull dozer
    ACB 1
    2017
    Field Conditions
    PHIBCB 1
    MGPTS
    PHIBCB ONE
    Greenside
    KALAMAR
    PHIB CB 1

