Field Training Exercise 2017

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 25, 2017) – Seaman Amber Richter, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, loads ammo into a M2HB .50-cal machine gun during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)

Date Taken: 01.25.2017 Date Posted: 03.17.2017 by PO2 Eric Chan