Field Training Exercise 2017

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 27, 2017) – Equipment Operator 2nd Class Jacquelyn Bruechert, attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1, packs her gear after completing Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)

