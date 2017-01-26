CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 26, 2017) - Seabees attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 take down concertina wire during Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 01:00
|Photo ID:
|3236619
|VIRIN:
|170126-N-KK081-1634
|Resolution:
|6431x4493
|Size:
|14.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Training Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by PO2 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
