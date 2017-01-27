CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (Jan. 27, 2017) - Sailors attached to Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) 1 surround Capt. Greg Vinci, commanding officer of ACB 1, to celebrate the end of Field Training Exercise (FTX) 2017. FTX 2017 is a scenario-based exercise designed to train and test the battalion in Seabee Combat Warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Chan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.17.2017 01:00
|Photo ID:
|3236643
|VIRIN:
|170127-N-KK081-1688
|Resolution:
|7105x4675
|Size:
|22.07 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Field Training Exercise 2017 [Image 1 of 33], by PO2 Eric Chan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
