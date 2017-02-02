8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in the flyover as part of the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. Former and present bomber Airmen from across the country celebrated the anniversary by partaking in various event to honor the past, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

