    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 2 of 4]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A B-52 Stratofortress, B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in the flyover as part of the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary events. Former and present bomber Airmen from across the country celebrated the anniversary by partaking in various event to honor the past, present and future Airmen of the “Mighty Eighth.” (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3234970
    VIRIN: 170202-F-XX000-0003
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 6.15 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    B-2
    B-52
    B-1
    bombers
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force

