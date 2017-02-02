(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 3 of 4]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Trower 

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A three-ship bomber formation composed of a B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in an in-trail formation flyover to honor and commemorate the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3234969
    VIRIN: 170202-F-XX000-0002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 5.68 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    B-2
    B-52
    B-1
    bombers
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force

