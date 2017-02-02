A three-ship bomber formation composed of a B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in an in-trail formation flyover to honor and commemorate the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 17:23
|Photo ID:
|3234969
|VIRIN:
|170202-F-XX000-0002
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.68 MB
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Erin Trower, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
