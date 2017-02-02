8 AF celebrates 75 years

A three-ship bomber formation composed of a B-1B Lancer, B-2 Spirit and B-52 Stratofortress fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in an in-trail formation flyover to honor and commemorate the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

