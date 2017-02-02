(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 4]

    8 AF celebrates 75 years

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Air Force Public Affairs

    A B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress practice flyover formations near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in a flyover as part of a celebration of the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary. The Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth,” dates back to World War II. At its peak, the unit was comprised of approximately 200,000 members and had the capability to dispatch more than 1,000 four-engine bombers and varieties of fighter aircraft on a single mission. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 17:23
    Photo ID: 3234980
    VIRIN: 170202-F-XX000-0004
    Resolution: 4980x3120
    Size: 5.79 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8 AF celebrates 75 years [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-2
    B-52
    B-1
    bombers
    AFGSC
    Eighth Air Force

