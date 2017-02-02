8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-2 Spirit, B-1B Lancer and B-52 Stratofortress practice flyover formations near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The bombers participated in a flyover as part of a celebration of the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary. The Eighth Air Force, also known as “The Mighty Eighth,” dates back to World War II. At its peak, the unit was comprised of approximately 200,000 members and had the capability to dispatch more than 1,000 four-engine bombers and varieties of fighter aircraft on a single mission. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

