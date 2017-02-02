8 AF celebrates 75 years

A B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit fly near Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Feb. 2, 2017. The two bombers, along with a B-52 Stratofortress, flew an in-trail formation over Barksdale AFB during a retreat ceremony held by the Eighth Air Force. Distinguished guests, leadership and ‘Mighty Eighth’ Airmen gathered to celebrate the Eighth Air Force’s 75th anniversary by partaking in various events throughout the week. Eighth Air Force dates back to VIII Bomber Command and World War II, which came into being Feb. 1, 1942. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Sagar Pathak)

