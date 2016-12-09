(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU CERTEX: MRF VBSS Mission [Image 1 of 12]

    11th MEU CERTEX: MRF VBSS Mission

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Devan Gowans 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    AT SEA (September 12, 2016) – Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in a rigid-hulled rubber boat alongside the USS Comstock (LHD 45) prior to a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure mission executed off the coast of San Clemente Island, Calif., as part of the 11th MEU’s Certification Exercise, Sept. 13, 2016. During the mission, the Comstock acted as the shouldering ship, providing command, control, and any additional support to the amphibious and air elements. (US Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3234731
    VIRIN: 160912-M-GM943-117
    Resolution: 5427x3053
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU CERTEX: MRF VBSS Mission [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Makin Island
    Recon
    Reconnaissance
    VBSS
    RHIB.
    11th MEU
    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    San Clemente Island
    CERTEX
    1st Reconnaissance Battalion
    CQT
    Amphibious
    MIO
    Certification Exercise
    USS Comstock
    MRF
    MKIARG
    USS Somerset
    WESTPAC 16-2

