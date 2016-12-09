AT SEA (September 12, 2016) – Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in a rigid-hulled rubber boat alongside the USS Comstock (LHD 45) prior to a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure mission executed off the coast of San Clemente Island, Calif., as part of the 11th MEU’s Certification Exercise, Sept. 13, 2016. During the mission, the Comstock acted as the shouldering ship, providing command, control, and any additional support to the amphibious and air elements. (US Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2016 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 15:43 Photo ID: 3234731 VIRIN: 160912-M-GM943-117 Resolution: 5427x3053 Size: 3.1 MB Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 11th MEU CERTEX: MRF VBSS Mission [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.