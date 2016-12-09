AT SEA (September 12, 2016) – Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, ride in a rigid-hulled rubber boat alongside the USS Comstock (LHD 45) prior to a Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure mission executed off the coast of San Clemente Island, Calif., as part of the 11th MEU’s Certification Exercise, Sept. 13, 2016. During the mission, the Comstock acted as the shouldering ship, providing command, control, and any additional support to the amphibious and air elements. (US Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Devan K. Gowans/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3234731
|VIRIN:
|160912-M-GM943-117
|Resolution:
|5427x3053
|Size:
|3.1 MB
|Location:
|SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 11th MEU CERTEX: MRF VBSS Mission [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Devan Gowans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT