    3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland

    3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Capt. Scott Walters 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    Maj. Jon Anderson (left), operations officer, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads a tour of the brigade command post during a visit by NATO Force Integration Unit Poland leaders to the brigade’s headquarters at Zagan, Poland, March 15, 2017. Acting as the current rotational land force for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve, 3/4 ABCT staff with the NFIU to discuss integrating the brigade’s training strategy with overall Alliance objectives. The small NFIU headquarters, which are based in eight NATO countries, help facilitate the rapid deployment of Allied forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, support collective defense planning, and assist in coordinating training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017
    Photo ID: 3234583
    VIRIN: 170315-A-RN703-007
    Resolution: 3024x2268
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    NATO
    4th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Poland
    Zagan
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Atlantic Resolve
    NFIU
    NATO Force Integration Unit
    Enhanced Forward Presence

