3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland

Maj. Jon Anderson (center), operations officer, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks with British Royal Navy Lt. Cdr. William Inglis (left), a NATO Force Integration Unit Poland planner, and Polish Col. Artur Bogowicz, NFIU Poland commander, during a visit by NFIU Poland leaders to the brigade’s headquarters at Zagan, Poland, March 15, 2017. Acting as the current rotational land force for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve, 3/4 ABCT’s meeting with the NFIU focused on integrating the brigade’s training strategy with overall Alliance objectives. The small NFIU headquarters, which are based in eight NATO countries, help facilitate the rapid deployment of Allied forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, support collective defense planning, and assist in coordinating training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

