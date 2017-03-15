Polish Col. Artur Bogowicz (left), NATO Force Integration Unit Poland commander, explains the NFIU’s role to Maj. Jon Anderson (center), brigade operations officer, Maj. Brian Northup, brigade intelligence officer, and other primary staff officers from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, during a visit to the brigade’s headquarters at Zagan, Poland, March 15, 2017. Acting as the current rotational land force for U.S. Army Europe’s Atlantic Resolve, 3/4 ABCT’s meeting with NFIU Poland leaders focused on integrating the brigade’s training strategy with overall Alliance objectives. The small NFIU headquarters, which are based in eight NATO countries, help facilitate the rapid deployment of Allied forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, support collective defense planning, and assist in coordinating training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2017 Date Posted: 03.16.2017 14:33 Photo ID: 3234579 VIRIN: 170315-A-RN703-001 Resolution: 1632x1224 Size: 670.17 KB Location: ZAGAN, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Scott Walters, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.