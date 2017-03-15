3/4 ABCT meshes training strategy with NATO Force Integration Unit in Poland

Leaders from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, and Poland’s NATO Force Integration Unit discuss how to integrate the brigade’s training strategy as the rotational land force for Atlantic Resolve with Alliance objectives, during a visit by the NFIU to the brigade’s headquarters at Zagan, Poland, March 15, 2017. The small NFIU headquarters, which are based in eight NATO countries, help facilitate the rapid deployment of Allied forces to the eastern part of the Alliance, support collective defense planning, and assist in coordinating training and exercises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Scott Walters, 3rd ABCT Public Affairs, 4th Inf. Div.)

