A pair of boxing gloves lay on a mat at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Boxing gloves were issued protective gear that all students were required to wear while participating in a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3234212
|VIRIN:
|161026-M-DS075-065
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.65 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Erick ClarosVillalta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
