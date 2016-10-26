U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gary G. Wilson, left, a drill instructor with Company L, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stares at an opponent at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Wilson participated in the exercise as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3234217
|VIRIN:
|161026-M-DS075-096
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.84 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Erick ClarosVillalta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
