U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gary G. Wilson, left, a drill instructor with Company L, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, stares at an opponent at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Wilson participated in the exercise as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)

