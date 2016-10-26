U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bobby J. Gonzalez, left, a drill instructor with Company M, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Cpl. Excer A. Rivera, with Headquarters and Service Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, touch gloves prior to sparring at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Gonzalez and Rivera were required to spar with each other as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)

