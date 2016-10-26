U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bobby J. Gonzalez, left, a drill instructor with Company M, 3d Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, and Cpl. Excer A. Rivera, with Headquarters and Service Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, touch gloves prior to sparring at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. Gonzalez and Rivera were required to spar with each other as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)
|Date Taken:
|10.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 12:45
|Photo ID:
|3234207
|VIRIN:
|161026-M-DS075-061
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|13.29 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Erick ClarosVillalta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT