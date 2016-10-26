(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Martial Arts Instructor Course

    Martial Arts Instructor Course

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.26.2016

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erick ClarosVillalta 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego - Combat Camera

    U.S. Marines, with Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, participate in a free sparring exercise at MCRD San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2016. The Marines participated in the exercise as part of a martial arts instructor course. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erick J. ClarosVillalta)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.26.2016
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 12:45
    Photo ID: 3234203
    VIRIN: 161026-M-DS075-054
    Resolution: 5370x3580
    Size: 10.98 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martial Arts Instructor Course [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Erick ClarosVillalta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

