Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Paul Madden

170313-N-WA993-090 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), explains flight deck operations to Paul Madden, British ambassador to Japan, during a ship tour. Madden became ambassador to Japan in January 2017. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

