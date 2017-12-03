170313-N-WA993-090 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2017) Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), explains flight deck operations to Paul Madden, British ambassador to Japan, during a ship tour. Madden became ambassador to Japan in January 2017. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.16.2017 03:43
|Photo ID:
|3232703
|VIRIN:
|170129-N-VI515-000
|Resolution:
|6480x4629
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Capt. Buzz Donnelly USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), addresses Paul Madden [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT