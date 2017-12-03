(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    British Ambassador Paul Madden Ship Tour

    British Ambassador Paul Madden Ship Tour

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.12.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    170313-N-WA993-082 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2017) Paul Madden, British ambassador to Japan, walks through side boys as he is piped aboard the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour. Madden became ambassador to Japan in January 2017. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2017
    Date Posted: 03.16.2017 03:43
    Photo ID: 3232698
    VIRIN: 170129-N-VI515-000
    Resolution: 6149x4392
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, British Ambassador Paul Madden Ship Tour [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    British Ambassador Paul Madden CVN 76

