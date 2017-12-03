170313-N-WA993-083 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 13, 2017) Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander, Task Force 70, left, Paul Madden, British ambassador to Japan, center, and Capt. Buzz Donnelly, commanding officer of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), pose for a photograph on the ceremonial quarterdeck during a ship tour. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Lee/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan Ship Tour [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.