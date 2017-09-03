USS FRANK CABLE, At Sea – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Emily Perez, a native of Odem, Texas and assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), plots shipboard compartments during a damage control drill, March 9. Frank Cable, en route to Portland, Ore. for her dry-dock phase maintenance availability, conducts maintenance and supports submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)
This work, Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by SN Heather C Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
