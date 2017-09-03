(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea [Image 1 of 4]

    Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    03.09.2017

    Photo by Seaman Heather C Wamsley 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    USS FRANK CABLE, At Sea – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Emily Perez, a native of Odem, Texas and assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), plots shipboard compartments during a damage control drill, March 9. Frank Cable, en route to Portland, Ore. for her dry-dock phase maintenance availability, conducts maintenance and supports submarines and surface vessels deployed to the Indo-Asia-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather C. Wamsley/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 22:10
    Photo ID: 3230757
    VIRIN: 170310-N-DS883-069
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: ODEM, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable Conducts DC Drills At Sea [Image 1 of 4], by SN Heather C Wamsley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Frank Cable
    damage control
    map
    fire drill
    ship
    Navy
    Sailor
    at sea
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable
    AS40

